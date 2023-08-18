Fantastic Friday, hottest air of the season moving in next week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Picture perfect weather to close out the week. Several rounds of 90° temperatures slide into the region starting Sunday.

Friday:

Cold front responsible for scattered showers and storms Thursday afternoon has pushed through the state, bringing in another shot of refreshing air for the day. There could be a few isolated areas of fog for the morning, but overall the setup is sunny and comfortable, with highs topping out in the upper 70s – about 5-10° below average for this time of year.

Friday night:

Beautiful evening for the first week of high school football across the state! Kick off temps should be in the upper 70s and winds should be calm.

Overnight lows will be crisp, falling to the mid 50s across central Indiana.

Saturday:

Another really nice day, with slightly warmer temperatures, but heat should hold off to at least start the weekend. Highs top out in the lower/middle 80s.

Hottest air of the season:

Heat dome that’s been bottled up in the southwest will expand through the Central Plains and the Midwest starting Sunday. Expect highs to return to around 90° starting Sunday. Hottest stretch of the season begins Monday, with several days of highs in the middle and possibly upper 90s through at least Thursday of next week. Humidity will be up a bit, so feels like temperatures will hover around 100°, but could be a bit higher than that.

8 day forecast:

Along with the high heat, expect relatively quiet conditions with very limited rain chances over the next 8 days. Long range pattern looks to keep temperatures above average heading into the month of September.