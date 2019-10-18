Fantastic Friday; Mild and sunny weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A cold start to the morning with temperatures in the lower to mid 30s Patchy frost possible Friday morning.

Friday afternoon will be slightly warmer with highs in the lower 60s with mostly sunny skies. Great night for Friday night football with a mainly clear sky and lows in the mid 40s.

This weekend looks fantastic with highs warming to the lower 70s Saturday afternoon with a mainly sunny sky. Clouds will thicken up in a few spots. Sunday will be a slightly warmer day with highs in the lower 70s with a few more clouds.

Monday highs will cool to the upper 60s with a better chance of showers and storms during the afternoon. Once the cold front passes through temperatures will dip to the 50s with sunshine and clouds. Temperatures will take a slow warmup to the lower 60s by midweek. Next weather maker will move in by the end of the week increasing rain chances Friday.