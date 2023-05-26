Fantastic Friday, mostly quiet holiday weekend ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The forecast is looking great heading into the busy holiday weekend.

Friday:

Chilly morning temperatures, but we should rebound nicely with dry air in place and lots of sunshine through the day. We will remain a bit breezy, but not as windy as Thursday. Highs top out in the mid 70s.

Friday night:

Clear and crisp, but otherwise quiet. Lows in the lower 50s with upper 40s to the north.

Saturday:

Sunny and warmer. Highs hit the lower 80s. Humidity will remain low and winds should be a bit lighter.

Sunday:

We’re still keeping an eye on an upper level low moving through the Carolinas and attempting to push into the Midwest. The thinking has been and remains that high pressure to our north responsible for the current beautiful weather will halt the progression of the low, and with that, keep rain chances well south and east of our state. With that said, we will remain close enough to the low to see a significant increase in cloud cover through the day. We also can’t rule out a few sprinkles for the afternoon hours, but wash out type of conditions are not expected.

8 day forecast:

Memorial Day should be bright and warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Next week provides some big time heat to build in from the central Plans. We could see our first round of 90s for the season by late next week.