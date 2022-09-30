Weather

Fantastic Friday!

A great start to the morning with temperatures in the upper 40s with a clear sky! We are in store for a stunning Friday with highs in the lower 70s with a mainly sunny sky this afternoon! Lows tonight will fall to the upper 40s.

This weekend will be a beautiful one with highs Saturday and Sunday in the lower to mid 70s with nothing but sunshine for both days! We could see some breezy condions this weekend with clouds around from reminents of Hurricane Ian.

It’ll remain quiet and comfy through much of next week with highs in the lower to mid 70s through mid week with highs cooling to the 6s to round out the work week next week.