Fantastic Halloween ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We ended the work week dry under a mix of sun and clouds after several days of mainly cloudy skies. Temperatures were also on the chilly side.

Friday night:

A cold night is ahead under mostly clear skies. Freeze warnings and frost advisories will be in effect tonight in southern Indiana.

Grab the coat if you are heading out as we will fall into the upper 20s to low 30s for our low temperatures.

Saturday:

Trending Headlines

The best weather day of the week will be Saturday (Halloween). After a cold start to the day, plentiful sunshine will help us warm into the mid 50s for our high temperatures. Winds will become breezy throughout the day . If you’re heading out for trick-or-treating Saturday night, it will be on the chilly side.

Sunday:

We will back off our high temperatures into the 40s for our Sunday. It will become windy throughout the day under partly cloudy skies.

8 Day Forecast:

Enjoy a gradual warming trend through next week. A high pressure system will remain in control through the week as well, keeping us dry with plenty of sunshine.