Weather

Fantastic stretch of days ahead!

Some patchy fog to the start the morning with temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Things will change quickly for us today with loads of sunshine with highs in the lower 70s! Lows will fall to the upper 40s. Nice stretch will continue through the end of the week with highs in the lower 70s through Friday with a mainly sunny sky!

This weekend will be a split one. Saturday starts off dry with highs in the lower 70s. A cold front will move through during the afternoon and evening and will bring rain chances along side with it! Rain will stick around through the rest of the day with highs in the lower 70s. The cold front will exit late Saturday with diminishing rain chances chances Sunday. Highs will be ruinning cool to end the weekend with most spots slippiong into the upper 60s.

We’ll continue to see dry and mild weather through much of next week with highs rebounding Monday to near 70° with that strech continuing through mid week.