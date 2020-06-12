Fantastic weekend ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We were sunny and warm to end the work week for our Friday.

Friday night:

We will have a nice cool night ahead with lows dipping into the upper 50s. If you are heading out tonight, be sure to grab a light jacket.

Saturday:

We will start your Saturday clear and cool. It will be mostly clear by the afternoon hours with pleasant conditions. Highs top out in the mid 70s.

Sunday:

Enjoy another beautiful day with mainly sunny skies. Highs will top out in the mid 70s.

8 Day Forecast:

We will have a gradual warming trend through the upcoming work week next week with increasing humidity. High temperatures return to the 80s for Tuesday, and storm chances may return by next Thursday. We could see our first 90° day of the year by the end of the work week for Thursday and/or Friday.