Weather

Fantastic weekend ahead!

A great start this morning with a few showers and storms scattered about the state. Temperatures will start off in the lower 50s. Today expect to see mostly cloudy skies with spotty shower and storm chances with highs in the mid 70s. Tonight should be a great night with lows in the upper 50s.

This weekend will be fantastic with highs Saturday in the lower 80s with a mostly sunny sky! Sunday looks just as nice with highs in the upper 70s to near 80° with increasing clouds through the day. Rain chances will arrive late Sunday and through the overnight.

Heavy rain will start off the work week next week for Monday. Highs will also cool to the lower 60s to start the week. Highs will continue to cool to the 50s through mid week with dry weather with highs warming to the lower 60s.