February’s farewell heatwave for Indianapolis

TONIGHT

Clear conditions prevail, dipping to a mild 37°F. The south-southwest wind easing to light south after midnight mirrors the calm before the forecasted stormy shift.

TOMORROW

A sunny start to the week with an exceptional high of 68°F, as southeast winds at 5 to 10 mph highlight the near-record warmth for late February in Indianapolis, inviting outdoor enthusiasts to seize the day.

TOMORROW NIGHT

Clouds increase with a 30% chance of late-night showers and thunderstorms, signaling a shift to more volatile weather. Mild conditions continue with a low around 55°F and south winds at 8 to 17 mph, gusting as high as 26 mph.

TUESDAY

The chance of showers and thunderstorms increases to 40%, mostly after 2pm. Despite the overcast skies, temperatures will reach a high near 70°F, accompanied by a vigorous south wind at 14 to 18 mph, with gusts potentially up to 28 mph. Some of these storms could turn severe in the afternoon hours. While not super common, this is certainly the time of year when an occasional severe weather outbreak occurs so stay alert. High winds look to be the most likely form of severe weather encountered.

TUESDAY NIGHT

Showers and thunderstorms become more likely as the night progresses, with an 80% chance of precipitation. It’ll be breezy with lows around 51°F and south-southwest winds at 22 to 28 mph.

8 DAY FORECAST