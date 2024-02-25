February’s farewell heatwave for Indianapolis
TONIGHT
Clear conditions prevail, dipping to a mild 37°F. The south-southwest wind easing to light south after midnight mirrors the calm before the forecasted stormy shift.
TOMORROW
A sunny start to the week with an exceptional high of 68°F, as southeast winds at 5 to 10 mph highlight the near-record warmth for late February in Indianapolis, inviting outdoor enthusiasts to seize the day.
TOMORROW NIGHT
Clouds increase with a 30% chance of late-night showers and thunderstorms, signaling a shift to more volatile weather. Mild conditions continue with a low around 55°F and south winds at 8 to 17 mph, gusting as high as 26 mph.
TUESDAY
The chance of showers and thunderstorms increases to 40%, mostly after 2pm. Despite the overcast skies, temperatures will reach a high near 70°F, accompanied by a vigorous south wind at 14 to 18 mph, with gusts potentially up to 28 mph. Some of these storms could turn severe in the afternoon hours. While not super common, this is certainly the time of year when an occasional severe weather outbreak occurs so stay alert. High winds look to be the most likely form of severe weather encountered.
TUESDAY NIGHT
Showers and thunderstorms become more likely as the night progresses, with an 80% chance of precipitation. It’ll be breezy with lows around 51°F and south-southwest winds at 22 to 28 mph.
8 DAY FORECAST
The forecast for the upcoming week in Indianapolis calls for a dynamic weather pattern. Near-record highs continue Monday, with potential for severe weather Tuesday into Tuesday night. Midweek transitions to cooler, more typical February weather, with a cold front introducing chances of rain and snow showers by Wednesday. As the system passes, conditions will clear, with temperatures returning to normal by the weekend. Residents should remain alert for severe weather updates and enjoy the warmth while it lasts.