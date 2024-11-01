Feeling like Fall for now, warming trend returns this weekend | Nov. 1, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — More seasonable temps, calmer winds are on tap for our Friday.

This morning:

We are starting our Friday morning off significantly cooler under a clear sky as Canadian high pressure starts to settle in. Most areas around the state has temperatures into the mid-40s this morning.

Friday:

Look for more seasonable conditions as we open up the month of November today. Winds should be much lighter with highs into the mid and upper 50s this afternoon.

Friday night:

Clear and quiet overnights lead to some areas of frost for the overnight hours. Lows will fall to the mid-30s.

Saturday:

Dry conditions continue with another warming trend beginning on Saturday. Look for light winds, plenty of sunshine, and highs into the mid-60s for Saturday afternoon.

Sunday:

The warming trend continues as we head into Sunday as a warm front moves through for the late morning into the early afternoon hours. Winds will pick up to 25 to 35 mph Gus, and a few scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible for the afternoon hours on Sunday.

Active next week:

Several more rain opportunities are on tap as we open up the work week Monday with highs into the mid 70s. A cold front will move through the region on election day, causing widespread showers and thunderstorms across the region. Temperatures will return to more seasonable levels by the middle of next week, with highs hovering around 60.

Seven-day rainfall estimates much of between 1 and 2 inches of much-needed rainfall between now and the end of next week.