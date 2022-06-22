Weather

Few storm chances with more heat

A muggy and warm start to the morning with temperatures in the lower 70s with a mostly clear sky. It’ll be another hot one with temperatures today in the lower 90s with humidity around, too. We’ll have a cold front move through the state later this afternoon which will generate spotty shower and storm chances. We could see a gusty storm in southern Indiana with a marginal risk of severe weather. Lows tonight will fall to the upper 60s.

Highs Thursday will remain toasty with most spots in the upper 80s to near 90° with low humidity and sunshine! Friday looks great with highs in the lower 90s.

Rain chances will return Saturday with highs still fairly warm in the lower 90s. Storm chances will be spotty at best Saturday evening. Storm chances will continue Sunday with highs still holding in the lower 90s. We eventually see some cooler weather early next week with highs in the lower to mid 80s with mostly sunny skies.