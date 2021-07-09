Weather

Fine Friday but a showery weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A cold front moved through central Indiana Thursday night. It pushed the rain out and is allowing slightly cooler air into our area. But the trend of pleasant and dry weather will be short-lived. A series of weather systems will move through over the weekend triggering showers and thunderstorms.

StormTracker radar Friday morning shows the rain has moved east and it’s all quiet over Indiana.

The impact of the cold front moving through leaves us with below-average temperatures for Friday afternoon.

Not much sunshine Friday, but the temperatures go from below average cool weather this morning to pleasant, less humid weather this afternoon.

Another pleasantly cool night is ahead with the Saturday morning temperatures in the mid-60s.

By 6:00 a.m. Saturday morning our next round of showers will be moving in.

There may be a break in the showers by noon Saturday but it may not last long before the next round of showers move in.

With the clouds and showers, temperatures stay below average again Saturday.

After a dry day Friday, we settle into a weather pattern that brings us many more chances rain. There is a change from significant rain this weekend to more isolated showers in the first part of next week.