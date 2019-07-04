Fireworks forecast

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’ll continue to bring heat and humidity as we head into the weekend.

Thursday night:

We’re mostly cloudy, muggy and mild tonight. Temperatures will hold steady in the 70s overnight.



Friday:

Prepare for another hot and humid day with periods of rain Friday afternoon through Friday night. You can expect on and off showers with isolated storms late. Temperatures will warm to the upper 80s Friday with heat index values in the 90s.



Saturday:

You will enjoy a dry and mild start to the day under partly sunny skies. Rain chances will increase throughout the day. Be sure to keep the rain gear handy Saturday afternoon and evening as we’ll track scattered showers. Expect temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

Sunday: A few isolated showers are possible Sunday. Be sure to enjoy mainly dry conditions as temperatures warm to the mid 80s.

8 Day forecast:

Storm chances will decrease as we start the workweek next week. Partly sunny and dry Monday as temperatures warm to the mid-80s. Tuesday will be the best weather day of the week expect plenty of sunshine as temperatures warm to the mid 80s. Showers will return to the forecast Wednesday.

