First heatwave of 2024 begins on Father’s Day

TONIGHT

Expect a partly cloudy sky with lows in the low 60s, as a gentle east-southeast breeze sets a calm prelude to a sweltering Sunday.

TOMORROW

A brilliantly sunny and exceptionally hot day awaits, with highs soaring into the low 90s. Gentle breezes from the south will make outdoor celebrations warm and lively.

TOMORROW NIGHT

The night remains mostly clear, with temperatures gently easing into the mid-70s. The soft southern winds offer minimal relief from the day’s heat.

MONDAY

Continuing the trend, Monday will be sunny and scorching with temperatures climbing to the mid-90s. The afternoon might bring a slight reprieve with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, while light south-southwest winds persist.

MONDAY NIGHT

Evening showers may cool things slightly before the night turns mostly cloudy. Expect mild overnight lows in the mid-70s.

TUESDAY

Another hot day with highs in the low 90s. The heat may occasionally be punctuated by afternoon showers or thunderstorms, with chances at 20%. Winds will be mild and from the south-southwest.

TUESDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy skies with lows remaining in the mid-70s, as the breeze calms by evening, setting a tranquil tone for the night.

WEDNESDAY

The warmth stretches on with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 90s. The day will start calm and see a light southern breeze by the afternoon.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Continuing mostly cloudy, with lows dipping into the low 70s. Gentle south winds will carry through the night.

THURSDAY

Welcoming summer, expect mostly sunny skies and highs pushing into the mid-90s. The start of summer will truly feel fitting with the intense heat.

THURSDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy with a continued chance for scattered showers and storms. Overnight lows will hover in the low 70s, providing a mild backdrop for the night’s activities.

8 DAY FORECAST

Looking ahead, the forecast remains hot with daily highs consistently in the 90s. Friday might bring scattered showers, offering a brief respite from the heat. As we move into the weekend, anticipate persistent warmth with slight chances of rain, emphasizing the need to enjoy the cooler moments when they arise.