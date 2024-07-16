Flood risk today; Cooler, drier weather on the horizon

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Southern parts of the state could see over 2″ of rainfall through Wednesday.

This morning:

Our severe weather threat is over for now, but heavy rain remains, with even some frequent lightning being detected on radar here early this morning.

Tuesday:

Headlines for today will have the potential for some stronger storms this afternoon and some very heavy rain that could lead to some flooding issues over portions of the state. Much of the state is under a flood watch until Wednesday afternoon due to the heavy rain threat.

We’ll see a few waves of rain coming through here for the day. We’re already dealing with wave #1 this morning, which is widespread with some heavy rain in some spots. A cold front moving through by midday will also spark some scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Some of those storms could also have the potential for heavy rain. In addition, some of those storms could also produce some damaging wind gusts.

The total expected rainfall over the next couple of days could be anywhere between one and two inches. Some areas could see as much as three inches of rainfall.

Meanwhile, temperatures will run high again for one more day with very muggy conditions. Highs top out into the mid- and upper-80s.

Tuesday night:

Rain chances will begin to decrease, especially north of I-70, later tonight. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are still a decent possibility for areas of southern Indiana overnight. Otherwise, watch out for some patchy fog to develop over parts of the state heading into Wednesday morning.

Wednesday:

Tuesday’s passing cold front will stall out near the Ohio River on Wednesday. This will likely trigger a few scattered showers and thunderstorms for the southern third of the state.

Meanwhile, it should be a little more comfortable as the humidity drops on the back end of this front. High temperatures should top out in the low 80s for Wednesday afternoon.

Thursday:

Thursday should be a beautiful day, with sunshine and dry air settling in. High temperatures will be running almost 10° below average, topping out into the mid and upper 70s.

8 day forecast:

The conditions should stay pretty pleasant for the end of the week, with highs topping out near 80°. We will start to see a gradual warm-up as high pressure moves to the east and we get more of a southerly flow moving in for the weekend. Humidity will still remain low, so we’re quite pleasant for the weekend into early next week, with high temperatures topping out into the lower and middle 80s.