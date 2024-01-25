Fog tries to fade by the late afternoon hours

TODAY

The city wakes to a blanket of dense fog, making the morning commute particularly treacherous. Drivers are advised to exercise caution. The foggy conditions, mainly before 11am, are accompanied by drizzle, transitioning to rain after 2pm. With a high near 51°F and light winds turning east northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon, the day remains overcast and damp. The likelihood of rain stands at 60%, with potential for light precipitation.

TONIGHT

Tonight, Indianapolis will see rain, mainly before 11pm, under the cover of patchy fog. Temperatures will hover around a low of 40°F. The east wind, shifting to west after midnight, could gust as high as 20 mph. This combination of rain and fog can lead to slick roads and further reduced visibility, urging residents to stay vigilant if out and about.

TOMORROW

The foggy veil lifts slightly on Friday morning, with patchy fog expected to clear before 7am. However, the city remains shrouded under cloudy skies, maintaining a steady temperature around 42°F. A west wind at about 10 mph is expected to help dissipate the fog, providing some respite from the gloomy conditions.

TOMORROW NIGHT

As night falls, the city is expected to remain under mostly cloudy skies, with the temperature dipping to a low around 38°F. The west wind, around 6 mph, becomes northeast after midnight, bringing a slight change in the weather pattern.

8 DAY FORECAST

Looking ahead, Indianapolis is set for a mixed bag of weather conditions. Saturday will be cloudy with a 40% chance of rain in the afternoon and a high near 46°F. The likelihood of rain increases to 80% on Saturday night, with a low around 36°F. Sunday offers a 30% chance of rain before 1pm, followed by cloudy skies and a high near 40°F. The start of next week will continue to see mostly cloudy conditions, with temperatures ranging in the upper 30s to low 40s during the day, and lows in the low 30s at night. Residents should prepare for these changing conditions and remain alert to updates on potential rain and fog hazards.