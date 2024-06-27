Foggy morning, pleasant Thursday; heat and storms return for weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A few storms this weekend could be strong to severe.

This morning:



We’re keeping an eye out for a few areas of dense fog this morning that are likely to expand as we head into the morning commute.

Meanwhile, temperatures are relatively comfortable, holding into the mid-60s across much of the state.

Thursday:

Fog should mix out after daybreak this morning. High pressure settles in overhead, and that will keep us high and dry as we head through our Thursday afternoon. Temperatures will be quite comfortable, and humidity will be low. Highs will top out into the low 80s.

Thursday night:

A few thin clouds rolled in overnight, so we’ll call it partly cloudy. Drier in place allows for a nice cool-down overnight. Lows will fall to the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Friday:

Friday should be another nice day with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies for much of the daytime hours. Humidity should also remain low. Highs will top out into the mid-80s.

An approaching system is likely to bring some scattered light showers to the area by very late Friday night.

Weekend:

Muggy conditions return as we head into the start of the weekend. A cold front will swing through the state on Saturday, sparking scattered showers and thunderstorms specifically for the morning and afternoon hours. There is a chance that some of the storms could be strong to severe, with damaging wind gusts being the primary threat. There is also the potential for some isolated flooding issues after a week of heavy rain in some areas of the state this past week.

Temperatures will top out into the upper 80s Saturday afternoon.

The end of the weekend looks beautiful on Sunday, with sunshine, drier air, and comfortable temperatures. Look for highs to top out near 80°.

8 day forecast:

Quiet weather to start the holiday work week coming up. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s with sunshine on Monday. Heat looks to build midweek, with highs returning to the upper 80s for Tuesday. 90s will be on tap for Wednesday and the 4th of July holiday. It also appears that there may be some storm chances for Wednesday and the 4th of July next week.