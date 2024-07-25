Foggy start gives way to quiet Thursday across central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Beautiful weather settles in for the end of the week.

This morning:

We are keeping an eye on some patchy areas of dense fog that have developed here in the very early morning hours. We’re especially seeing the dense fog in areas that received a decent amount of rain on Wednesday afternoon and evening. Look for much of this fog to start lifting shortly after daybreak this morning.

Thursday:

Very quiet weather is on tap here for the end of the week. After the morning fog lifts, expect gradual clearing skies heading into the afternoon and lower humidity. Highs will top out into the lower 80s.

Thursday night:

Clear conditions with dry air will allow for comfortable temperatures overnight. Lows will fall to the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Friday:

A beautiful day on tap for your Friday, with plenty of sunshine and low humidity, should make for a very comfortable afternoon. High temperatures will top out in the lower and middle 80s.

This weekend:

Dry weather will continue, at least for the start of the weekend, but we will start to dial up the temperatures just a bit. Humidity should stay relatively low, at least for Saturday, as highs top out into the mid-80s.

Sunday will be a bit more humid as moisture surges in from the south and west. We will also see scattered to numerous chances for thunderstorms across the area to wrap up the weekend. Highs will top out into the mid- and upper-80s, but it will feel closer to the lower 90s through the day.

7 day forecast:

Oppressive humidity will continue to build as we head into the new week, with dew point temperatures into the 70s early on. We will also see numerous chances for showers and thunderstorms on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Heavy rainfall with localized flooding will be possible, and there is the potential for some severe weather in the first few days of the week as well. Look for high temperatures to top out into the upper 80s and lower 90s for the first half of the new work week.