Foggy start to Christmas Eve, upper 50s for Christmas Day

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A foggy start Tuesday morning with a Dense Fog Advisory for northern counties through 10 a. m.

Otherwise the fog will burn off by mid-morning. Highs will climb to the mid 50s Tuesday afternoon with a sunny sky. Tuesday night will be a clear sky for Santa with lows in the upper 30s.

Christmas will be a warm one with temperatures flirting with 60°! Could make it into the one of the top five warmest on record. We’ll see lots of sunshine.

More clouds will head in through the later half of the week with highs continuing to warm to the upper 50s to near 60° with a few light sprinkles through the later half of the day.

Friday will be a gloomy and slightly cooler day as temperatures begin to cool to the mid 50s.

This weekend looks to be a bit wet with scattered shows through the entire weekend with highs starting a cooling trend. Most will stay in the lower to mid 50s Saturday. By Sunday highs will cool to the mid 40s.

A few lingering snow showers possible Monday morning with temperatures continuing to fall through the 30s. New Years Eve will be a chilly one with temperatures in the 30s but should be dry!