Weather

Foggy start with a mild day with clouds

A foggy start to the morning with a Dense Fog Advisory for areas NE of the city. Temperatures will remain mild to start with temperatures in the lower to mid 40s. Should be another very grey day with mainly cloudy skies through the afternoon. Highs will top out in the lower 50s this afternoon. Lows will bottom out in the lower 40s.

Our next weather maker will arrive Thursday with scattered showers arriving through the afternoon and evening. Highs will remain mild through the end of the week with highs in the upper 40s to near 50° Thursday. Rain will continue through Friday with higs in the mid 40s. By the end of the week we could see 0.75″-1.00″ of rain.

This weekend looks seasonal with everyone in mid 40s both Saturday and Sundaywith loads of clouds around. We’ll remain mild but cloudy with rain chances through through mid week next week with highs in the upper 40s to near 50°.