Freezing rain potential Monday night

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Active pattern brings a chance for ice for portions of the state, followed by a big warm up with several rain opportunities.

Monday:

Cloudy and quiet day, with temperatures making a run to above freezing for the first time in a few days. Highs top out in the mid 30s across much of the state.

Monday night:

Widespread precipitation moves in late night. A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect for the overnight hours through Tuesday morning. The concern is the cold ground – especially pavement that goes untreated, will ice over for the overnight. With warmer air aloft, trees and powerlines shouldn’t accumulate much ice.

Temperatures will hover around freezing for much of the overnight.

Tuesday:

Expect widespread precipitation for much of the morning. Pre-daybreak will provide our ice chances, but eventually we flip the switch to a cold rain as ground temperatures continue to warm. Rain chances should break a bit for the afternoon, becoming a bit more isolated late in the day.

Highs top out near 40°.

Wednesday:

Another round of widespread rainfall on the way. Deep moisture stemming from the Gulf could lead to some heavy downpours at times, and some minor flooding concerns.

Highs hit the upper 40s/lower 50s.

8 day forecast:

Very mild temperatures for the end of the week. Slight chances for precipitaiton on Thursday with highs hitting the 50s across the state. Slightly cooler, but well above average temperatures heading into the weekend, with highs in the lower/middle 40s