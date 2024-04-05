Freezing temperatures likely the next few nights

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A freeze warning will be in effect for all of central Indiana Friday night.

This morning:



Low pressure continues to slowly move away from the state, leaving us with a lot of cloud cover here this morning, but we are at least on the dry end of things.

Temperatures remain chilly, hovering into the mid and upper 30s this morning.

Friday:

Expect mostly cloudy skies here for much of the day, with a few isolated showers possible later this afternoon. We are hopeful that we’ll start to see gradual clearing by very late this afternoon.

High temperatures will jump to the upper 40s and lower 50s later today.

Tonight:

The skies will continue to clear overnight, allowing for a free fall in temperatures. A freeze warning will go into effect almost statewide for the overnight hours. Overnight lows slipped to the upper 20s and lower 30s for Saturday morning.

This weekend:



Temperatures will rebound over the weekend. Saturday looks wonderful with lots of sunshine and highs back to the mid and upper 50s. We’ll likely see frosty conditions again. Saturday night heads into Sunday with calm winds and clear skies.

An upper-level wave will slide through the region on Sunday, specifically into the afternoon and evening, bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms to the region.

Monday solar eclipse:

For Monday, things are looking pretty good for eclipse viewing. We’ll likely have some clouds in the morning as that upper-level disturbance continues to move east. A few sprinkles could be possible near daybreak as well. Otherwise, we’re looking at partly to possibly mostly sunny skies as we start rolling into the afternoon hours. Temperatures will be very mild as well, finishing with highs in the low to mid-70s Monday afternoon.

8 day forecast:

The middle of the week looks quite active, with several disturbances rolling through the area and bringing numerous shower and thunderstorm chances starting Tuesday and peaking by Thursday of next week.