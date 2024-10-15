Freezing temperatures possible Tuesday night | Oct. 15, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Parts of the state are under a freeze warning through Wednesday morning.

This morning:

Some isolated showers are still lingering around the state here this morning, mainly north of I-70. Temperatures are running seasonably chilly, with most areas into the mid and upper 40s.

Tuesday:

An upper level wave is moving through the state, triggering some of these scattered showers, which will likely linger for the central and northern portions of the state through early afternoon. will likely see the rain move out by later in the day, leaving us with partly cloudy skies and cool temperatures with highs in the mid-50s.

Tuesday night:

Skies will quickly clear This evening, allowing for a freefall in temperatures. Frost advisories are in place for the west and southern portions of central Indiana, while freeze warnings are in place for the north-eastern portions of this state. This means that if you have any plants you still want to hang onto, you need to bring those inside or cover them up to prevent damage.

Overnight Lows will fall to the mid and upper 30s.

Wednesday:

Wednesday should be a quiet day with mostly sunny skies and light winds. Temperatures will remain cool, with highs in the middle and upper 50s.

Wednesday night:

Widespread frost and a potential freeze are likely for Wednesday night with clear and calm conditions. In fact, most areas should be a touch colder compared to Tuesday night.

7 day forecast:

The warming trend will begin as we head into the end of the week and through the weekend. Choir will be on tap as well with high and low to mid 60s for Thursday and Friday, and we return into the low to mid 70s for the weekend and into early next week.