Freezing temperatures reach Deep South

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Just like us here in the Midwest, the Southeast has enjoyed a very mild winter up until this point.

While the pattern has flipped to send central Indiana temperatures much closer to what Hoosiers would expect for the middle of January, a deep push of cold air will reach all the way to the Gulf Coast through the midweek.

This will be the first significant blast of cold air for the season for much of Florida, but many other Southern states will feel the effects as well. Temperatures will likely fall to the freezing mark over much of Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia and the Carolinas.

While this won’t be record-setting cold across most of the region, it could cause some minor agricultural problems. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture National Agricultural Statistics Service’s Florida Crop Progress and Condition Report, many farmers have gotten an early jump on some spring planting while some of the strawberries are being harvested as early as last week thanks to the very warm temperatures this winter. With freezing temperatures overnight, that could cause some damage to the tender vegetation.

Temperatures should start to warm quickly by the end of this week.