INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- After a beautiful Friday we'll remain sunny, dry and pleasant this weekend.

Friday night: You'll enjoy a comfortable evening, expect a beautiful sunset as temperatures hold steady in the 70s. We're clear and much cooler overnight with low temperatures falling to the low 60s.

Saturday: Saturday will be the best weather day of the week. Skies will become mostly sunny, humidity will remain low and temperatures will warm to the mid-80s.