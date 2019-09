INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) - A crisp start to the morning with temperatures in the lower 50s with a few spots in the upper 40s! Clear skies to start the morning with lots of sunshine this afternoon.

Highs will boost quickly with everyone warming to the mid-80s for Friday! Winds will also be a bit breezy at times today out of the south between 15-20 mph. A few showers and storms possible northwest of the city with most of central Indiana staying dry. Lows Friday night will stay in the upper 60s.