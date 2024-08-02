Friday morning fog, afternoon storms

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Storms could produce heavy rainfall for parts of the state this afternoon.

This morning:

We’re seeing some dense fog hovering across much of the metro area here this morning. A dense fog advisory is in effect for those areas until 9:00 a.m. this morning.

Meanwhile, we’re also seeing some scattered convection moving across parts of the metro. These storms are staying below severe limits but are producing some pretty heavy rain in some spots. Expect these storms to move out by midmorning.

Friday:

An area of low pressure will hover over our state today, allowing for a lot of cloud cover. With the heat of the afternoon, look for scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms, especially over the eastern half of the state. There’s a very low chance of severe wind gusts. The primary threats with any of the storms will be lightning and heavy rain, with the potential for localized flooding.

High temperatures will be cooler, only topping out into the lower 80s this afternoon.

Friday night:

Showers become much more isolated late this evening and should be gone completely by the overnight hours. There will likely be some areas of fog, but it shouldn’t be quite as dense as what we are dealing with on Friday morning. Lows will fall to around 70°.

Saturday:

Some areas of fog in the morning for Saturday. We should be overall quiet, with just an outside chance for a spotty shower or storm by late in the afternoon. Highs will top out into the middle 80s.

Sunday:

Again, we may have some areas of fog very early in the morning on Sunday. Otherwise, we are very sunny and warmer, with highs into the upper 80s to around 90°.

Extended forecast:

Quiet weather continues to open up the new work and school week next week. Expect highs into the mid- and upper-80s Monday and Tuesday with sunshine. We should cool it back into the mid-80s for Wednesday and Thursday. There are some hints that once we get closer to next weekend, we could be seeing temperatures dip to slightly below average, which will bring some much-needed relief to the area.