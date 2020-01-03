Home/Weather/Video Forecast/Friday morning forecast

Friday morning forecast

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)–Cloudy and mild with showers.

TODAY: Overcast, mild with morning rain. Scattered showers throughout the day.
HIGH: 51

TONIGHT: Rain redevelops, changing over to snow showers late.
LOW: 32

SUNRISE: 8:06 a.m.
SUNSET: 5:33 p.m.

