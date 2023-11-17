Friday morning showers, turning much cooler this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Are stretch of dry and mild days comes to an end, as more seasonal temperatures move in this weekend.

This morning:

A cold front is slowly marching through the state, sparking scattered light showers across the region.

Temperatures are mild for now – running much cooler behind the front to our west.

Friday:

Expect scattered light to at times, moderate showers through the remainder of the morning and into the early afternoon hours. Rain should move out by mid afternoon, and skies will gradually clear as we approach sunset.

Temperatures will gradual fall through the day – hovering in the upper 50s this morning, and falling into the low/mid 50s late this afternoon.

Friday night:

Much colder temperatures settle in starting tonight. Partly cloudy conditions this evening, with overnight lows falling to the mid/upper 20s.

Saturday:

Sunny and seasonal conditions to kick off the weekend. Highs top out in the upper 40s/lower 50s.

Sunday:

Winds will shift to the southwest to end the weekend, allowing for a nice warm up. Highs should top out in the mid/upper 50s with sunny conditions.

8 day forecast:

A powerful system will work out of the Rockies early next week, bringing showers to the area starting Monday afternoon/evening. Tuesday appears to be a wet day, as the storm system moves overhead. Winds will pick up quite a bit as well. A big shot of cold air slides in behind the system, which could produce us an opportunity for a changeover to snow showers Tuesday night.

This system will set the stage for a cold holiday. Wednesday and Thanksgiving will only produce highs in the mid/upper 30s. Black Friday looks equally as cold, with highs in the upper 30s/lower 40s.