INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) - A great start to the morning with temperatures in the mid-60s and low humidity. Lots of clouds to start Friday morning with storm chances increasing through the day. A few isolated storms possible through the afternoon.

Highs Friday will top out in the mid-80s. Scattered storms will pick up overnight and through the early morning hours Saturday with a stronger storm possible through the morning. The main threat will be damaging winds and some hail. Highs for the day will top out in the upper 80s with increasing humidity.