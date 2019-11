INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) - A damp start to the morning for those that live south of I-70. Otherwise, a lot of moisture will struggle to make it north Thursday morning. Some colder air will push through this morning with gusty winds pushing 20 mph from the north which will cool temperatures to the 30s midmorning.

Any moisture leftover in south and southeastern Indiana could transition to some snow with no accumulation. Clouds will break apart with some sunshine breaking through. That will warm temperatures to the lower 40s.