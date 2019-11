INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) - A mild start to the morning with temperatures in the lower 40s with lots of clouds. We have an area of low pressure approaching the area which will bring in the chance of light rain, crank up the winds and warm up our temperatures.

Winds will be very gusty out of the south upwards of 20-25 mph with gusts exceeding 30 mph. That will warm us up to the mid-50s! Rain should move out by midnight with lows cooling to the 30s.