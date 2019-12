INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- A mild start this morning with temperatures in the lower 50s to upper 40s with a mainly cloudy sky. Today will be a cloudier day with highs in the lower 60s this afternoon. Tonight will be a mild one with lows in the lower 50s with a few sprinkles around during the evening.

Friday will be a slightly cooler day with highs in the mid to upper 50s with a few passing clouds.