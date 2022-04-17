Weather

Frosty start Sunday with rain/snow mix tonight

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Temperatures start below freezing this morning with a rain/snow mix possible tonight. Warmer weather is on the way for next week.

TODAY: A frosty start with temperatures in the upper 20s in some spots. Lots of sunshine for the afternoon, but it stays on the cooler side. Temperatures climb into the lower 50s, which is about 10 degrees below normal for this time of the year. Clouds increase later this afternoon and into the evening hours.

TONIGHT: A batch of precipitation arrives later this evening. It will be rain at first and a few snow showers may mix in after midnight, especially in northern Indiana. Lows fall into the middle and upper 30s.

MONDAY: The rain/snow mix will be possible very early in the morning. Otherwise, we’ll see just mostly cloudy skies for the rest of the day. There’s a slight chance a few spotty showers may pop during the afternoon. It will be cool and breezy with highs in the low to middle 50s.

TUESDAY: Look for a dry day with lots of sunshine. Temperatures still run below normal in the low and middle 50s.

8DAY FORECAST: Showers will be likely on Wednesday. Highs climb to near 60. Warmer temperatures will be the weather story for the rest of the week. Highs climb into the middle and upper 70s for the rest of the week and into next weekend.