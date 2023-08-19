Getting ready for heat Sunday and beyond

Sunset: 8:37

Tonight: Looks like one more comfortable evening before things really start to heat up. It looks like great weather for the roof to be open at Lucas Oil Stadium tonight for some football too. Temperatures will drop overnight to a still somewhat comfortable 65 degrees and the wind will be light out of the south at around 5 MPH. Skies remain mostly clear and rain free inro Sunday morning.

Tomorrow: The morning looks quite nice compared to the heat that will come our way as we move into the afternoon. Skies will remain mostly sunny all day long and with southern winds out of the south at 5-10 MPH, we’re looking at things warming up. High temps around the 90-degree mark. No chance for rain in the forecast.

Tomorrow Night: Temperatures cool but not significantly. Overnight, skies become partly cloudy and keep some of that daytime heat around as a result. Low temperatures only get to the low 70s and dew points in the 70s mean things will get sticky too. Winds out of the south at only 5 MPH or less.

Monday: The heat keeps creeping up even more with some light winds out of the southwest and plenty of sunshine mixed in with some clouds. This combination will lead us to another toasty day in the low 90s. The humidity will be on the higher end too.

8-Day: After Monday things get dangerously hot with high temperatures creeping into the upper 90s both Wednesday and Thursday under partly to mostly sunny skies. On the breezy side especially come Thursday with a slight chance of a raindrop that afternoon. After this we do have a big temperature slide from a high temp of 94 or so Friday into the upper 70s on Sunday. No chance of rain any of those days.