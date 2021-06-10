Weather

Getting warmer!

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A few spotty showers and storms Thursday morning with temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Expect the same pattern during the afternoon with scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder. Highs will also warm to the lower to mid-80s Thursday afternoon.

Thursday night lows will cool to the lower 70s.

Warm, oppressive with storm chances Friday! Highs will warm to the upper 80s with scattered storms around at anytime Friday!

Very summer-like weekend with highs continuing to warm! Sizzling weekend with highs both Saturday and Sunday approaching 90°! Humidity will stick around for the weekend allowing for oppressive feel-like temperatures.

Dry and quiet as we head through much of next week. Highs will slowly cool through the mid-80s Monday. Lower 80s Tuesday through Thursday with loads of sunshine!