Gloomy Christmas Eve, rain returns Christmas day | Dec. 24, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Christmas forecast features fog, light rain in central Indiana.

This morning:

We’re monitoring for any fog formations across the state this morning. As we progress through the morning, look for fog to expand from northern Indiana.

Tuesday:

It’s pretty gloomy for Christmas Eve, but we should be dry for the daytime hours. High temperatures will top out into the lower 40s as fog starts to dissipate with warming temperatures later this morning.

Tuesday night:

For your Christmas Eve evening festivities, we should also remain relatively quiet with cloudy conditions. Watch out for some fog developing as we get into the late night and overnight hours. There will also be some light rain chances as we get into the late night and overnight hours as well.

Overnight lows fall to the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Wednesday:

Cloudy skies with several rain opportunities for our Christmas day. The highest rain chances will be in the mid to late morning hours. Rain should be relatively light, staying below a 1/10 of an inch of precipitation for the morning hours. A few isolated showers will still hang around as we enter the afternoon.

Meanwhile, temperatures will top out into the mid-40s, which is still well above average for this time of year.

Thursday:

Thursday remains cloudy with some areas of drizzle throughout the day. Temperatures will be considerably warmer, with highs topping out into the low 50s.

Extended forecast:

More widespread rain chances evolve for Friday and into the weekend. Look for scattered showers to arrive Friday afternoon with highs returning to the mid-50s. Widespread rain is expected for Saturday and Sunday with a potential for moderate showers at times. Highs will top out into the mid and upper 50s.

Rain chances should diminish as we head into next week with drier conditions settling in for Monday and highs into the low 50s. There are still signals that we will start to turn colder as we hit New Year’s Day and beyond.