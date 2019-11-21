Gradual cooling trend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Showers will move out, colder air sinks in overnight.

Thursday night: Keep the umbrella handy, a few showers will linger into the evening commute. It will be cloudy, breezy and cold overnight as temperatures fall to the upper 30s.

Friday: We can’t rule out spotty showers before sunrise. It will be dry and cool Friday afternoon expect temperatures in the mid 40s.

Saturday: A wintry mix will develop early bring rain and light snow to our Saturday morning. We’ll see our wintry mix transition to light rain by late morning as temperatures warm up. Expect a dry and cool Saturday afternoon with temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Sunday: Plenty of sunshine is expected Sunday, slightly warmer and dry Sunday.

8 Day forecast: The gradual warming trend continues next week. Monday will be the best weather day of the week as temperatures warm to the upper 40s to the low 50s. Showers will develop Tuesday, expect rain for Tuesday and Wednesday. We’ll dry out just in time for Thanksgiving.