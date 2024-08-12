Gradual warming this week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Warming temperatures with rain chances returning later this week.

This morning:

Like the last few mornings, it is quiet and cool to start our Monday morning. The skies are relatively clear, with a complex of showers and thunderstorms developing just to our west.

Monday:

We should be in for another beautiful day today. Look for clouds to increase gradually as we head into the afternoon. The complex moving in from the west will try to squeeze out some rain showers, although the air is probably too dry in central Indiana to support any rain. Look for partly cloudy skies this afternoon, with highs into the upper 70s and low 80s.

Monday night:

Mostly cloudy. It should be a bit warmer than previous overnights, with lows dipping down to the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Tuesday/Wednesday:

Mainly sunny skies will continue through the midweek with slightly warmer temperatures, but humidity should remain relatively low. Highs top out into the lower 80s both Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon.

7 day forecast:

Humidity will be on the rise for the end of the week, which should bring us several rain opportunities starting as early as Thursday afternoon. Chances for storms will increase late Thursday night and then head into Friday. We will continue with chances for showers and thunderstorms into the weekend as well. Because of the rain, temperatures will be limited to the lower 80s, but it will feel more uncomfortable with the high humidity.