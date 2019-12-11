Gradual warming trend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Conditions will be mainly dry with warmer temperatures to end the workweek.



Wednesday Night:

After a chilly day you’ll want to prepare for another cold night as temperatures drop to the 20s overnight. Be sure to bundle up if you’re headed to Bankers Life to cheer on the pacers.

Winds will remain light Wednesday night, but expect wind chills in the teens overnight.

Thursday:

A great weather day is expected as temperatures will warm to the low to mid 40s. It will be breezy, partly sunny and dry Thursday afternoon.



Friday:

Clouds will increase Friday ahead of our next chance for showers. It will be mostly cloudy and mild Friday afternoon, expect high temperatures in the mid 40s. A few isolated rain showers will develop Friday night.

8-Day Forecast:

Enjoy a mild Saturday afternoon with temperatures in the low 40s. Spotty rain showers will develop Saturday before noon. As colder air sinks into the state Sunday, rain will transition to light snow. There’s a chance for scattered light snow showers Sunday. The chance for snow will increase throughout the day on Monday. Light snow showers will develop Monday and then linger into Tuesday morning.