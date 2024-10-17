Gradual warming trend ahead after frosty start | Oct. 17, 2024

TODAY

A chilly start to the day with a freeze warning in effect through 9 AM. Widespread frost will linger before temperatures gradually rise under sunny skies, reaching highs in the low 60s. Winds will remain light and variable, shifting to a gentle southerly breeze by the afternoon as high pressure settles over the Ohio Valley.

TONIGHT

Clear and calm with lows in the mid to upper 30s, allowing for areas of frost to form again overnight. Winds will be light from the south-southeast, keeping the atmosphere stable and dry.

TOMORROW

Another sunny day with highs nearing 68°F. Southerly winds will continue, increasing slightly to around 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Expect pleasant conditions with temperatures slowly trending warmer.

TOMORROW NIGHT

Clear skies will persist with overnight lows around 41°F. Light southeast winds will keep conditions favorable for a cool night, though frost will not be as widespread as previous nights.

SATURDAY

Sunshine and warmth continue with highs reaching near 71°F. Calm winds will maintain the comfortable autumn feel, making it a great day for outdoor activities.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Clear skies again, with lows in the low to mid-40s. Calm winds will contribute to another cool night, but frost development is unlikely.

SUNDAY

Expect sunny and slightly warmer conditions, with highs climbing to the low 70s. Calm winds will make for a pleasant end to the weekend.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Clear skies with lows in the mid-40s. Light south winds will help keep temperatures above freezing.

7 DAY FORECAST

After a chilly start with frost, temperatures will gradually warm up, reaching the low 70s by the weekend and early next week. The dry weather will persist through Monday, with only a slight chance for light showers on Tuesday as a weak front approaches. Any precipitation will likely be minimal, keeping the forecast mostly dry into the following week.