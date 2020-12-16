Gradual warming trend ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We received our first snow accumulation of the season across central Indiana! Skies remained cloudy as temperatures remained around the freezing mark.

Wednesday night: Snow will continue moving out through tonight as skies will remain cloudy.

Lows will dip into the mid 20s.

Thursday: We return to dry weather for our Thursday. Skies look to become mostly cloudy by the afternoon hours. Highs will rise into the mid to upper 30s.

Friday: A nice end to the workweek is expected as more sunshine will work its way into the forecast. This will help our high temperatures top out in the upper 30s to low 40s.

8 Day Forecast: Precipitation chances will return to the forecast this weekend as a rain/snow mix is possible for the second half of Saturday and even into Sunday morning. High temperatures will continue to slowly rise into the mid to upper 40s by the first half of next week. An early look to Christmas Eve next Thursday shows a cool down with dry conditions.