Great Tuesday afternoon

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A chilly start to Tuesday morning with temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Expect lots of blue sky and sunshine Tuesday with highs in the lower 70s! Quiet and clear Tuesday evening with lows in the upper 40s.

Another mild and comfy day Wednesday with a mostly sunny sky. Highs will top out in the lower 70s. Our next cold front will move in Thursday and will bring a chance of a few spotty showers through the afternoon. The rain will not amount to much with most spots pick up a tenth of an inch. Temperatures will begin to take a tumble with everyone in the lower 60s Thursday afternoon.

Rain will exit the state by the end of the week with high temperatures running well below the seasonal highs with highs in the mid-50s.

The 50s will extend into the upcoming weekend with highs in the upper 50s Saturday with a stray shower chance. Drier and slightly warmer Sunday with showers arriving very late in the evening. Highs next week still look to the stay in the 50s with a good chance for showers Tuesday.