Great Easter Weekend!

A chilly day with temperatures in the lower 30s with a clear sky. Expect to see a great day with highs in the lower 60s with sunshine. Should be chilly tonight with lows in the upper 30s.

Easter weekend looks great with highs in the lower 60s with some sunshine! Even warmer with highs in the mid 60s.

It gets even warmer through much of next week with highs in the 70s through the middle part of next week! We’re near 80° and dry through the end of next week with loads of sunshine!