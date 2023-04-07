Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Great Easter Weekend!

by: Stephanie Mead
Posted: / Updated:

A chilly day with temperatures in the lower 30s with a clear sky. Expect to see a great day with highs in the lower 60s with sunshine. Should be chilly tonight with lows in the upper 30s.

Easter weekend looks great with highs in the lower 60s with some sunshine! Even warmer with highs in the mid 60s.

It gets even warmer through much of next week with highs in the 70s through the middle part of next week! We’re near 80° and dry through the end of next week with loads of sunshine!

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Quiet with a warmup on deck going into Easter weekend
Weather Blog /
Was your home damaged in a tornado? Here’s what to do next
National News /
Quiet end to the week
Weather /
Well-deserved peaceful stretch of weather ahead
Weather Blog /