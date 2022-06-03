Weather

Great end to the week; Fantastic weekend

A cool but comfortable start to our Friday morning with temperature in the mid to upper 50s. Should be a bright start to the morning and will continue to remain bright through the afternoon! Highs will warm to the lower 80s with comfortable conditions through the afternoon. Lows tonight will fall to the mid 50s.

We have a fantastic weekend out ahead of us with highs remaining in the lower 80s with loads of sunshine! Warm weather will continue through Sunday with highs in the lower 80s.

Rain chances return early next week with scattered rain chances Monday through Thursday. Highs will begin to cool as well through the lower 80s then upper 70s through mid week. Rain chances will move out by Friday of next week with highs in the mid 70s.