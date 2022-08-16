Weather

Great stretch ahead

A great start to the morning with temperatures in the upper 60s this morning with clouds around. Should be a great afternoon with highs in the lower 80s with sunshine today! Lows tonight will bottom out in the lower 60s. Equally as nice Wednesday with highs in the lower 80s with sunshine!

Temperatures will slowly trend warmer with highs in the mid 80s with humidity increasing little by little. We could have a few showers arriving late Friday with our next system.

Rain will stick around for a good portion of the weekend with scattered showers and storms both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will remain cool in the lower 80s. Rain chances will stick around through early next week with highs in the lower 80s through Tuesday.