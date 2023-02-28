Weather

Great Tuesday!

A cloudy start to the morning with temperatures in the lower 40s with a light breeze. We should see more sunshine through the afternoon with highs climbing to the mid 50s. Lows tonight will bottom out in thelower 40s. Wednesday will be a great day with highs in the upper 60s to near 70°. We could squeeze out a stray shower during the afternoon.

Thursday will be a mild day with highs in the mid 50s with some sunshine! End of the week will be slightly cooler temperatures with highs in the upper 40s. We’ll stay on the warmer end of htis system through the end of the week with rain around through the entire day.

Thsi weekend will be a chilly one with highs in the lower 40s with sunshine. We’ll rebound to the upper 40s Sunday. Highs will continue to climb to the lower to mid 50s through Tuesday of next week.