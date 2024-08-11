Great weather for meteor shower viewing Sunday night

SUNDAY

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Partly cloudy skies provide an inviting backdrop for the peak of the Perseid meteor shower on Sunday night. With minimal light interference and the moon nearing its last quarter, conditions are ideal for stargazing. The air cools to around 59°F, under a light northwest breeze that gently rustles through the evening.

MONDAY

A delightful day unfolds with abundant sunshine pushing temperatures to a high near 79°F. The wind remains light and variable, offering a serene start to the week.

MONDAY NIGHT

The skies stay mostly clear as the temperature dips to about 62°F. An easterly breeze, light and refreshing, sweeps through under the celestial glow.

TUESDAY

The sun dominates the sky again, lifting temperatures to a pleasant 83°F. A light breeze from the southeast whispers through, adding a touch of warmth.

TUESDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy conditions return, with the mercury settling at a mild 63°F. The environment stays calm, with occasional whispers of east wind easing into a tranquil night.

WEDNESDAY

Clouds and sun jostle for space, but the sun manages to warm the day to around 84°F. Winds remain calm, becoming a gentle southeasterly flow in the afternoon, perfect for an outdoor lunch.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Increasing cloudiness brings a 30% chance of showers, mainly after 2 AM. The evening cools to about 65°F, with an east wind maintaining a gentle presence.

THURSDAY

Morning showers give way to partly sunny skies by afternoon, with highs expected near 85°F. The day feels fresh as the northeast wind picks up slightly.

THURSDAY NIGHT

A continuing chance of showers under mostly cloudy skies, with temperatures holding steady at around 66°F. The north-northeast wind adds a crisp finish to the night.

7 DAY FORECAST

The week progresses with mild days and cool nights. Showers late in the week hint at a shift in weather patterns, potentially bringing more widespread rain by next weekend. The gentle ebb and flow of temperatures offer a mostly comfortable week ahead, ideal for both outdoor activities and cozy evenings.