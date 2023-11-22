Great weather for traveling Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Quiet weather pattern settles in for much of the extended holiday weekend.

This morning:

Cloud cover is hanging tough after our rainy Tuesday. Precipitation has completely moved out of the state.

Northwest flow has brought down the temperatures quite a bit this morning, despite the blanket of low cloud cover overhead.

Wednesday:

No big issues if you are traveling today. We’ll be quite gloomy for much of the day, with only a few peeks of sunshine from time to time. Temperatures will chilly, too. Highs top out in the low/mid 40s this afternoon.

Wednesday night:

Mostly cloudy conditions will hang around. Temperatures will again bit a touch colder, falling to the low/mid 30s.

Thanksgiving:

The nicest day of the extended forecast will be Thursday. Expect clouds early in the morning, but we should see the sun break out by late morning into the afternoon. Temperatures should be noticeably warmer, topping out in the upper 40s/lower 50s.

Friday:

A cold front moving through the state late Thursday night into Friday morning with bring in a few clouds, but more notably, much colder temperatures. Highs on Friday only hit the lower 40s in Indy, and many areas especially north may not make it out of the 30s.

Weekend:

Dry but cloudy conditions on Saturday, with highs in the lower 40s. A weak system moving in Saturday night/Sunday morning will squeeze out mostly rain, with a few snow showers could mix in, especially for the northern half of the state. No significant issues travel wise as the precipitation should be light.

8 day forecast:

Following Sunday’s system, we’ll have another shot of colder Canadian air. Temperatures will struggle to get out of the 30s for the first half of the work week, with overnight lows into the lower 20s.