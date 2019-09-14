Great weekend ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It will be a great and refreshing start to the morning with temperatures in the lower 60s. There will be lots of sunshine and very comfortable conditions with highs in the lower 80s. It should be a great evening with lows in the lower 60s.

Sunday will be another great day with highs warming slightly to the lower to mid 80s. A few more clouds are possible through the afternoon. A few showers are possible in northern Indiana but most of central Indiana will stay dry.

We are starting the work week on a warm note with temperatures warming through the upper 80s with rising humidity. We could see an isolated start to the work week but most will stay dry.

It will be a nice, quiet stretch through mid week with highs in the mid 80s. The next chance for rain arrives Thursday and Friday with highs in the lower to mid 80s.